Russian Orthodox Church stresses continuity of religious dialogue with Iran

Metropolitan Hilarion made the remarks in Sunday in meeting with the chairman of Iran's Islamic Culture and Relations Organizations Abuzar Ebrahimi Torkaman who is also the co-chairman of the Joint Russian- dialogue between Orthodoxy and Islam.

The meeting was held with Iranian Cultural Mission to Russia Kahraman Suleymani and the secretary for interreligious relations of the DECR priest Dimitry Safonov in attendance.

The two sides noted the good nature of relations between the Russian Orthodox Church and the Islamic community of Iran, which have been counted for more than 20 years.

It was pointed out the importance of academic contacts between the two religious communities. A number of other issues of mutual interest were also touched upon in the conversation.

The parties discussed the results of the last meeting of the joint commission on dialogue, which was held in May 2018 in Tehran where various aspects of the attitude of Orthodoxy and Islam to the environmental problems were discussed.

Torkaman arrived in Moscow at the invitation of the Minister of Culture of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Medinsky to participate in the week of Iranian culture in Russia which starts today in Moscow.

MAH/PR