Iran to host Russia’s Cultural Days

According to the Public Relations Dept. of ICRO, the two cities of Tehran and Qazvin will host cultural officials of the two countries, ambassadors and foreign diplomats residing in Iran from Nov. 9-14.

Roudaki Foundation, Niavaran Cultural and Historical Complex, Qazvin Cultural Institutions and ROSCONCERT of Russia will cooperate with ICRO for organizing Russia’s Cultural Days in Iran.

The inaugural ceremony of this program will be held on Nov. 9 at Vahdat Hall in the presence of Head of ICRO Abouzar Ebrahimi Torkaman and Deputy Minister of Culture of the Russian Federation Stepanov.

Also, Russia’s Traditional Arts Exhibition will be held at Niavaran Palace Cultural-historical Complex on Nov. 10 and will last four days.

The Deputy Minister of Culture of the Russian Federation Stepanov will be accompanied by a delegation consisting of 50 distinguished and prominent Russian artists.

In addition to meeting with Iranian cultural officials, the Russian delegation will also visit Niavaran Palace Cultural-Historical Complex and National Museum of Iran.

