Iran describes Europeans pro-JCPOA proposals insufficient

“We are waiting to receive practical proposals with necessary implementing reassurances from our western partners,” said Bahram Ghasemi, the Spokesperson of Iranian Foreign Ministry, on Sunday.

The diplomat made the remarks on the sidelines of a conference under the theme of the 40th anniversary of Islamic Revolution in the Mirror of Media Diplomacy, touching upon the latest development in the Iran-Europe negotiations over the JCPOA.

“Following the US exit from the JCPOA, the Europeans have the political determination to continue the agreement,” he said.

“In fact we expect that the Europeans fill the gap created by the US exit and the JCPOA signatories deliver on the promises made to Iran in this agreement, especially in the economic areas and we have to wait and see,” he added.

“Negotiations are underway and we have received numerous proposals but these proposals are not sufficient and we have not yet received the needed guarantees and reassurances,” he maintained.

