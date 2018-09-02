Japan after exemption from Iranian oil sanctions

The US administration unilaterally withdraw from Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on May 2018 and reimposed sanctions against Iran. Trump has called all nations to suspend importing of Iranian crude by November, or elsewhere, they will suffer penalties.

Major Japanese wholesalers are applying for exemptions from the United Sates for importing Iranian crude. So far the US has turned down Japan’s requests, however, Tokyo continues pressing the Washington in this regard, NHK World-Japan reported.

Iranian oil accounts for 5.5 percent of Japan's overall crude imports.

MAH/PR