Zarif says neighbors are Iran's priority

Following his meetings with Turkish officials and wrapping up his visit to the country, Zarif tweeted that the meeting had been successful and had been focused on dealing with Washington's "behavior".

"Just finished fruitful consultations with Turkish FM @mevlutcavusoglu, and President @rt_erdogan on bilateral relations and regional cooperation in the face of malign US behavior. Off to #Pakistan tomorrow to meet with new leadership. Our neighbors our priority," he tweeted.

Zarif made a surprise visit to Turkey on Wednesday, where he met with his counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Zarif is due to visit Pakistan on Friday to meet the country’s newly-elected Prime Minister Imran Khan.

