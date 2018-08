“As world marks Int'l Day against Nuclear Tests, let's remember that only nuclear bombs in our region belong to Israel and the US,” Zarif has posted on his Twitter account.

The Iranian foreign minister has described the Israeli regime as a ‘habitual aggressor’ while calling the United States ‘the sole user of nukes.’

“Let's also remember that Iran has called for Nuclear Weapon Free Zone since 1974,” Zarif has noted.

