JCPOA brought achievements for Iran that will never die: Pres. Rouhani

Speaking on Tuesday in a session at the Parliament to answer MPs’ questions, President Hassan Rouhani said “I consider this day a special day for democracy,” adding “during my term, I tried to establish a close, brotherly relationship between the government and the Parliament."

We believe that people’s prediction of the future was wrong, said Rouhani, adding “people’s view of the future of Iran suddenly changed and this is the most important issue. Employment and unemployment impose a heavy burden on people, I admit, the problems in the banking system and the price of currency are equally important, but all of this is insignificant in comparison to people's trust and hope."

Referring to people’s doubts about the future, he said “we must remove this doubt. Let’s speak clearly with people and convince them that these issues are temporary. This is the key; we must explain to people that we will overcome these issues with God’s help, Leader’s guidance, and coordination between the three branches and the armed forces."

“We have to tell the great people of Iran that we won't let the United States’ plots to be successful. We should ensure the Iranian nation that we won't let anti-Iranians gathered today in the White House to hatch plots against us,” he continued.

He also asserted that Iranians are afraid of neither the United States, nor the problems,” said the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, adding “we will overcome all these problems."

On the continuation of banking sanctions against Iran despite implementation of the nuclear deal (JCPOA), he said “JCPOA was signed to prove that Iran’s nuclear deal is entirely peaceful and contrary to previous resolutions against Iran, Resolution 2231 was adopted to tell that Iran has the right to have nuclear activities and the world must stand beside Iran."

"We had moral, political and international achievements through the implementation of JCPOA, that would never be lost. International arms embargo against Iran, prohibiting arms and related materiel of all types, set to remain only for five years, 2.5 years of which have passed," he added.

“Sanctions related to Iran’s nuclear activities were removed after signing the nuclear deal and its implementation, but some sanctions are imposed by the US and some are related to the banking system. Despite these, we have relations with 300 banks,” continued Rouhani.

Stating that the government was able to decrease smuggling from $25 billion to $12.5 billion in just over four years, he said “fighting smuggling is not merely what the government must do, but everyone must cooperate on the issue."

LR/4387067