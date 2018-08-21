UN special rapporteur calls US sanctions on Iran cruel, unfair

According to Idriss Jazairy’s statement, the sanctions re-imposed on the Islamic Republic of Iran following the US unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal, which had been endorsed by a UN Security Council resolution and the US itself, proved that they were illegitimate.

Jazairy added that other permanent members of the Security Council and, indeed, all international partners have confirmed the illegitimacy of the sanctions, stressing that international sanctions must have legitimate goals and not harm ordinary citizens, while the US sanctions do not meet any of those criteria.

His statement went on express appreciation to the international efforts to confront the bullying economic policies and the Europeans’ actions in protecting their businesses against the US sanctions. He also expressed hope that the international community can stand up against a fully-fledged economic war.

