31 August 2018

FM Zarif:

Iran to always remain responsible regional actor

Iran to always remain responsible regional actor

TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet on Fri. that Iran will always remain a “stable, powerful and responsible regional actor.”

"Bipolar demonization of Iran as either 'taking over Mid-East' or 'fighting for survival' indicates US cognitive disorder and demagoguery unleashed by collapse of America's moral compass,” the Iranian foreign minister said in a tweet on Friday.

“Iran has been and always will be a stable, powerful and responsible regional actor,” he added.

The Iranian top diplomat posted the tweet while in Islamabad to hold meetings with Pakistan’s new government officials and discuss expansion of bilateral cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

Marjohn Sheikhi

