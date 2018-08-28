Iraqi president pledges to bolster ties with Iran

Referring to the positive position of the Islamic Republic of Iran towards Iraq in the past years, Iraqi President Fuad Masum asserted that Baghdad attaches great importance to preserving and developing relations with Iran.

The Iraqi president made the remarks on Monday during a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi.

He underlined that Iraq will never forget the helps of Iran in the war against ISIL terrorist group and hailed the positive role of Iran in the victory over this terrorist group.

The Iranian ambassador to Iraq, for his part, thanked the Iraqi president for undertaking positive positions. Masjedi reiterated that Iran will keep supporting Iraq in diverse areas and bilateral cooperation will be held in place.

Iran will develop relations with Iraq in fields of economy, social issues, culture, politics, defense and security, highlighted the Iranian diplomat.

