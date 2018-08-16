US moves not to hinder Iran-Iraq economic coop.

In the current situation, US anti-Iran measures will not impede economic cooperation in private sectors and business ties between the two countries of Iran and Iraq, he reiterated.

He made the above remark in a meeting held in Iraqi capital Baghdad in the presence of Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi also heads of Iraqi provinces’ chambers of commerce, and said, “Iraqi merchants and businesspersons are vehemently interested in continuing their trade and business activities with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

For his part, Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Masjedi pointed to the key and significant role of chambers of commerce in promoting trade and business activities between the two countries and emphasized, “participation of Iraqi merchants in Iran international exhibitions and also exchange of bilateral trade and business delegations will be effective in this way.”

In this expert-level meeting, Iranian Commercial Envoy in Iraq Naser Behzad pointed to the enhanced trade and business cooperation between the two countries and said, “Iran exports $6 billion worth of nonoil goods to neighboring Iraq annually, expandable to more than $10 billion with considering oil byproducts and also technical-engineering services.”

