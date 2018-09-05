Diplomat urges Baghdad to object to US unilateralism

“US unilateral sanctions against Iran will hurt Iraqi people more than anyone else and as a result we expect Baghdad to object to this issue,” said Iraj Masjedi, Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad.

The Iranian diplomat made the remarks addressing a press conference featuring Iranian and Iraqi media representatives in Baghdad on Tuesday.

He dedicated his presser to recounting “the unjust and illegal aspects of the recent US sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran which would inflict damage on the people of Iran and Iraq.

When Masjedi was asked about al-Abadi’s remarks on US sanctions against Iran, he ascertained that what al-Abadi meant was later explained by himself that abidance by the sanctions will just be limited to cutting dollar-based transactions.

“Nobody in Iraq has voiced support for the sanctions because the sanctions are basically impracticable as they would just cause loss and damage for Iran and Iraq,” he maintained.

“I ask governments to not commit themselves to any article of these unilateral US sanctions as they are unilateral and illegitimate sanctions and in fact, the time for imposing sanctions and posing economic pressures is over. Today reason, rationality, democracy and negotiation rule the world,” he asserted.

Masjedi reiterated that the Islamic Republic of Iran is not afraid of US or any other country.

YNG/IRN83023056