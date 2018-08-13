New chapter opening in Iran-Iraq industrial coop.

Speaking during a meeting with Iraqi industry union presiding board on Sunday, Masjedi added that “investment and resource sharing have opened a new chapter in cooperation between the two countries.”

He said that although the trade relations between the two countries are in good status right now, Iranian economic activists should quickly move towards participation and investment in Iraq, and we will encourage and support them.

Masjedi added that deep cultural and historical ties between the two countries require deeper economic relations, as well, and the best way to achieve this is to invest in industry and production fields.

Meanwhile, Secretary General of the Iraqi Federation of Industries Ali Sabih al-Saedi highly regarded the cooperation with the Iranian firms, citing the importance of Iran private sector's participation in creating production lines in Iraq.

Naming two advantages that can play a key role in promotion of production capacity in Iraq, he said Iran's high industrial capacity and its up-to-date industrial know-how.

LR/IRN82999202