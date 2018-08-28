Iraq sending team to US to seek deal on transactions with Iran

According to Reuters, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Tuesday that his country will send a delegation to the United States seeking an agreement on financial transactions with Iran following Washington's re-imposition of sanctions on Tehran.

"We are not with economic sanctions against any country and that is our strategic position," state television quoted Abadi as saying at a weekly news conference.

Reuters said that Iraqi government and central bank officials had said last week that the delegation will travel to Washington to ask for exemptions in applying the sanctions. They did not say when that trip would take place.

KI/PR