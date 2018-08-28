  1. Politics
28 August 2018 - 22:32

Iraq sending team to US to seek deal on transactions with Iran

Iraq sending team to US to seek deal on transactions with Iran

TEHRAN, Aug. 28 (MNA) – Iraq will send a delegation to the United States seeking an agreement on financial transactions with Iran, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said in his weekly news conference on Tuesday.

According to Reuters, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Tuesday that his country will send a delegation to the United States seeking an agreement on financial transactions with Iran following Washington's re-imposition of sanctions on Tehran.

"We are not with economic sanctions against any country and that is our strategic position," state television quoted Abadi as saying at a weekly news conference.

Reuters said that Iraqi government and central bank officials had said last week that the delegation will travel to Washington to ask for exemptions in applying the sanctions. They did not say when that trip would take place.

KI/PR

News Code 137228
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News