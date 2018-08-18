  1. Economy
18 August 2018 - 11:17

Iran to maintain gas, power exports to Iraq

TEHRAN, Aug. 18 (MNA) – Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi emphasized that, in spite of the economic pressures of the United States, the Islamic Republic will maintain gas and power exports to Iraq, as well as participation in its postwar reconstruction.

Masjedi made the remarks in a meeting with a delegation from the Iraqi Chamber of Commerce and a number of businessmen on Saturday. Iran seeks a powerful, secure, and integrated Iraq, he underlined.

Regarding his meeting with Iranian envoy, the head of Iraqi delegation told Noon News Agency that during the meeting with the Iranian ambassador to Baghdad, we presented several proposals to Iran, most notably cooperation of Iranian companies with Iraqi counterparts to launch production projects inside Iraq instead of importing them from the Islamic Republic of Iran and help Iraq become a producer rather than a consumer.

“Most of the raw materials are available in Iraq, and the chambers of commerce provide all their support for obtaining official approvals. Today, many Iraqi cities have security and stability, which alleviates the fear and risk of investment for foreign companies,” he noted.

LR/IRN83004393

News Code 136851
Lachin Rezaian

Your Comment

