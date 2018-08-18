Iran to maintain gas, power exports to Iraq

Masjedi made the remarks in a meeting with a delegation from the Iraqi Chamber of Commerce and a number of businessmen on Saturday. Iran seeks a powerful, secure, and integrated Iraq, he underlined.

Regarding his meeting with Iranian envoy, the head of Iraqi delegation told Noon News Agency that during the meeting with the Iranian ambassador to Baghdad, we presented several proposals to Iran, most notably cooperation of Iranian companies with Iraqi counterparts to launch production projects inside Iraq instead of importing them from the Islamic Republic of Iran and help Iraq become a producer rather than a consumer.

“Most of the raw materials are available in Iraq, and the chambers of commerce provide all their support for obtaining official approvals. Today, many Iraqi cities have security and stability, which alleviates the fear and risk of investment for foreign companies,” he noted.

