Asian Games: Iran’s Mahdizadeh gains silver in Karate

In the final contest of Men’s -60kg category held at JCC Plenary Hall, Mahdizadeh was defeated by Indonesia’s Rifki Ardiansyah Arrosyiid 7-9 and gained another silver medal for Iran.

In his route to final, Mahdizadeh had overpowered Philippines’ Jayson Macaalay and China’s Van Hai Nguyen before having a thrilling encounter against world-class practitioner Sadriddin Saymatov from Uzbekistan in the semifinal which ended in Iran’s favor with a 7-6 victory.

Two bronze medals of this category went to the Uzbek practitioner and Malaysia’s Prem Kumar Selvam.

Iranian karate athletes have so far gained one gold, two silver and one bronze in 2018 Asian Games.

Collecting 14 gold, 13 silver and 9 bronze medals, Iran is currently ranked 4th in the medals table after China, Japan and South Korea. Indonesia and North Korea with 11 and 10 gold medals are just behind Iran in the ranking.

2018 Asian Games started on August 18 in Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang and will wrap up on September 2.

