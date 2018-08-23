Iran’s football team eliminated from Asian Games

In a Thursday match held at Wibawa Mukti Stadium, Iran was eliminated after losing the game 0-2 to South Korea.

Hwang Ui and Seungwoo Lee scored two goals for the East Asian team in 40 and 55 minutes. Iranian squad didn’t create any serious chance for making a score.

“Today two of the best Asian teams faced each other which led to a very tight competition. And South Korea came as the final winner. Take this into account that we participated with our U21 team and managed to advance from the group stage as the leader. And we met South Korea which has come to grab the gold medal,” said Iran’s coach Zlatko Kranjca in a post-match press conference.

The 2018 Asian Games are underway in Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang and will go through September 2. 378 Iranian athletes are participating in the event.

