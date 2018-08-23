Sanda practitioners add 4 more medals to Iran's tally

In Men’s Sanda 70kg category, Mohsen Mohammadseifi defeated China’s Shi Zhanwei 2-0 and snatched his third consecutive gold medal in the 2018 Asian Games. He had gained victory over rivals from Kazakhstan, Lao PDR, and South Korea to reach the final match of the event.

Foroud Zafari, in Men’s Sanda 65kg suffered a 0-2 defeat from Chinese Mengfan Li in the final bout and settled for the silver medal. In his route to the final fixture, he overpowered representatives of Indonesia, Vietnam and India.

Iranian sisters, Elaheh and Shahrbano Mansouriyan also grabbed two silver medals in Women’s Sanda. In 53kg category, Elaheh Mansouriyan was defeated by China’s Yueyao Li in the final match and pocketed the silver to repeat her 2014 Incheon medal. The Iranian female athlete won matches against her Indian and Vietnamese rivals before defeating Philippine’s Divine Wally in the semifinals.

In the 60kg event, Shahrbano Mansouriyan gained the silver medal after losing the final match to China’s Yingying Cai. She had overpowered rivals from Vietnam and Thailand to advance to the final bout.

Accordingly, Iranian Wushu practitioners finished 2018 Asian Games gaining two gold and four silver medals.

The competitions are underway in Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang and will go through September 2. 378 Iranian athletes are participating in the event.

