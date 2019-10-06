Iran to host 1st Junior World Kabaddi C’ship

“The invitation to participate in the event had been sent to some 30 countries and 15 federations have accepted the invitation,” Abbas Orsaji, the head of Iranian Kabaddi federation told Mehr News Agency on Sunday.

Accordingly, the event will be held with 16 teams, including one from Iran, he added.

He went on to say that 20 referees from Iran and one referee from each participating country will officiate the games.

Orsaji further added that since this is the first edition of a world event in the junior category and there is no experience in this regard, Iran decided to only hold the boys’ competition in this edition.

He said that the International Kabaddi Federation seeks to inscribe Kabaddi as an Olympics sport and this needs further development of this discipline throughout the world. “We should start this development from the junior level.”

He also added that Iran also aims to obtain a chair in international and Asian Kabaddi federations and also to transfer its key headquarters from India to Iran.

