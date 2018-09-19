Iran’s Hosseini settled for silver in 2018 World Taekwondo Grand Prix

The Iranian practitioner fall short of South Korean Lee Dae-Hoon, world and Olympics gold medalist on Wednesday.

In his route to final, he outplayed Bulgaria’s Vladimir Dalakliev, Britain’s Christian Mcneish, and Taipei’s Yu-Jen Huang.

Some 520 Taekwondo practitioner from 63 different countries have participated in the third series of 2018 World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei which kicked off today and will wrap up on Friday. The first two series have been held in Italy’s Rome and Russia’s Moscow and Britain’s Manchester will host the 4th series. The final Grand Prix of the year will be held in United Arab Emirates’ Fujairah in November 22 to 23.

