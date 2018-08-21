Joining CFT makes no sense after US withdrawal from Iran deal

Criticizing the efforts of some groups in the Parliament for Iran's joining the CFT Convention, Naghavi Hosseini said “after the nuclear agreement, Western monetary and financial system had to cooperate with Iran, but Europe and the United States avoided any cooperation for Iran has been included on the FATF's blacklist.”

"Due to US pullout from JCPOA, and ineffectual talks with Europe, Iran will definitely fail to get full access to the global financial system, so now, it makes no difference that Iran be on the FATF's blacklist or not,” he noted.

He underlined that if Iran nuclear deal was implemented, the approval of these bills could be justifiable, but now, in the current situation, the adoption of these four bills makes no sense.

Currently, even if all international conventions are approved, there is no possibility of establishing financial relations between Iran and the West due to US secondary sanctions, Naghavi Hosseini said.

LR/4380815