MP urges Pre. Rouhani to outline US violation of JCPOA in UNGA

President Rouhani should clearly explain US oppression against the Iranian nation and its non-compliance with JCPOA, he reiterated.

Pointing to President Rouhani's trip to New York next week to attend UN General Assembly, he said, “active participation in the United National General Assembly (UNGA) and presenting views of the Islamic Republic of Iran on various regional and international issues are essential issues that should be taken into serious consideration.”

He pointed to the recent emphasis of Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Yukiya Amano with regard to Iran’s full compliance with all its commitments within the framework of JCPOA and said, “under such circumstances, a question may be raised that why Iran should be put under severe sanctions while it has lived up to all obligations as stipulated in JCPOA.”

However, President Rouhani should urge the international community to show their adherence to the inalienable rights of Iranian people in practice, Naghavi Hosseini opined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that attending the United Nations General Assembly is an opportunity for bilateral talks between countries and emphasized, “in this regard, Iranian Foreign Ministry should provide proper and constructive meetings with high-ranking officials of other countries, so that these expert-level meetings on the sideline of UNGA will bring about salient achievements for the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

MA/IRN4406794