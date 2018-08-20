Parliament’s presiding board will decide on CFT: MP

Referring to the re-examination of a law on combating the financing of terrorism (CFT), Deputy Chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament said that the case was raised in today’s session but since the commission has declared its view about CFT earlier, its content was not discussed and the case was referred to Parliament’s presiding board for the next decision.

The case of CFT is closed in National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament, he highlighted.

So far, the country has approved the amendment bill on combating the financing of terrorism (CFT), while the fate of the three other bills are still undecided. According to Spokesman for the Guardian Council Kadkhodaei on Saturday, the body has recognized four paragraphs of the amendment bill on combating money laundering as inconsistent with the country’s Constitution and Sharia laws, and as such, has returned the bill to the Parliament for making the required amendments.

