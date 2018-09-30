Parl. kicks off open session to review Iran’s accession to CFT

Led by Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, today’s open session will examine political, economic, and social issues.

Yesterday, Ali Najafi Khoshroudi, the spokesman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee said the MPs are likely to vote for CFT tomorrow.

A number of Tehran University students gathered in front of the Iranian Parliament on Sunday morning to protest against the decision to review Iran's accession to three FATF-related bills, United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime (known as Palermo bill), Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) and Money Laundering Act. The bills are conditions made by FATF to let Iran quit the blacklist of high-risk countries of the Financial Action Task Force.

Back in June, 2018, members of the Iranian Parliament discussed the CFT accession bill, which is one of the four bills proposed by the government on Iran’s adopting the FTAF standards, but shelved it for two months.

The Parliament also approved a bill on the country’s accession to the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, also known as Palermo Convention, but the bill was rejected by the Guardian Council. Then the Parliament insisted on its decision, and the case has been referred to the Expediency Council to make the final decision.

The same thing happened to an amendment to the anti-money laundering law of the Islamic Republic, which was proposed by the government, approved by the Parliament, but rejected by the Guardian Council. This one has also been rejected by the Expediency Council.

Meanwhile, the fourth bill, which was an amendment to the country’s law against financing terrorism, was approved by the Parliament and the Guardian Council, and signed into law by President Hassan Rouhani.

