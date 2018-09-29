Iran Parliament likely to vote for CFT tomorrow: NSFPC speaker

National Security and Foreign Policy Committee held a session on Tuesday attended by Parliament Speaker Ali Larjani, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Intelligence Minister Seyyed Mahmoud Alavi, to review a bill on Iran’s accession to Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT), which was earlier proposed by the government as part of measures to adopt the standards set by the Financial Action Task Force (FTAF), Najafi Khoshroudi said.

He added that after the Committee's Tuesday meeting, the Parliament decided to regulate the reservations for the Bill more coherent, diplomatic, and according to international literature and law, in cooperation with the Foreign Ministry.

Pointing to the Parliament's decision to pass the bill, Najafi Khoshroudi said "it seems tomorrow the MPs will vote for the CFT bill."

Back in June, 2018, members of the Iranian Parliament discussed the CFT accession bill, which is one of the four bills proposed by the government on Iran’s adopting the FTAF standards, but shelved it for two months.

The Parliament also approved a bill on the country’s accession to the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, also known as Palermo Convention, but the bill was rejected by the Guardian Council. Then the Parliament insisted on its decision, and the case has been referred to the Expediency Council to make the final decision.

The same thing happened to an amendment to the anti-money laundering law of the Islamic Republic, which was proposed by the government, approved by the Parliament, but rejected by the Guardian Council. This one has also been rejected by the Expediency Council.

Meanwhile, the fourth bill, which was an amendment to the country’s law against financing terrorism, was approved by the Parliament and the Guardian Council, and signed into law by President Hassan Rouhani.

