CFT bill not reinvestigated in Parl. National Security Commission

The bill on the accession of Iran to the International Convention for the Suppression of Financing the Terrorism has not been investigated in the Parliament National Security Commission, he said, adding, “in the course of reviewing CFT in the Parliament open session, legislators seriously opposed to the bill. Therefore, at the suggestion of one of the deputies and with the majority vote of representatives, it was decided to hold the bill for two months in the Parliament. Now, it is for about three months that the bill has been held in the Parliament.”

He reiterated that referring the bill to the Parliament National Security Commission did not have any legal basis, because, Parliament had given its vote to the stagnation of this bill in the Parliament.”

He went on to say that members of Parliament National Security Commission opposed to the referring the bill to the Commission again, so that the chairman confirmed the objection of deputies on the bill.

It was announced that the bill should not be reinvestigated in the Parliament National Security Commission, he said, adding, “therefore, the Commission did not submit a new report on the bill with regard to the annexation of Iran to the International Convention for the Suppression of Financing the Terrorism to the Parliament open session and the same previous report has been put atop agenda of the Parliament.

In conclusion, Jamali said, “this bill was raised again in the Parliament open session, so that approval or disapproval of this bill shall be borne by the representatives.”

