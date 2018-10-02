Some members misuse OIC to pursue their foreign policy goals

He lashed out at the deviation in the performance of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) instead of targeting enemies of Muslim nations and said, “few countries misuse this organization for advancing and materializing objectives of their foreign policy using financial resources of OIC.”

Speaking in a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on the sidelines of the 73rd Annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), he called for more cooperation of the Islamic countries to overcome their problems in the Islamic world.”

He termed the emergence of radical unilateralism, which is increasingly being used by the current US administration, as the most important problem facing international community especially the Islamic world.

Given the decisive opposition of UN member states including disagreement of countries at this year’s UNGA and UNSC, the US government unfortunately follows up its unilateral policies in the arena of international relations relying upon its military and economic power, he maintained.

For this reason, Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), as an international organization, is required to join the powerful bloc of countries opposing to unilateralism, he said, adding, “in this regard, OIC is urged to counter irresponsible and illegal measures taken by the United States in the international arena such as imposition of cruel sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Dehghani pointed to the violent and unbridled extremism as the second major problem facing the Islamic world due to the spread of occupation, military intervention, presence of the United States in the region and hateful ideologies as well as financial-monetary resources.

