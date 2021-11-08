  1. Sports
NOC to host Hungarian National Olympic Committee officials

TEHRAN, Nov. 08 (MNA) – The President and Secretary-General of the Hungarian National Olympic Committee will pay a visit to Tehran to meet with officials of the Iranian National Olympic Committee (NOC).

Krisztián Kulcsár, the president and Balint Vékássy, secretary-general of the Hungarian Olympic Committee as well as the head of Hungarian Swimming Association will travel to Tehran.

The Hungarian sports officials will visit the National Olympic Academy on Tuesday morning. Next, they will pay a visit to the  National Sport, Olympic, and Paralympic Museum.

They will also meet with Hamid Sajjadi Hazaveh, the Minister of Sport and Youths of Iran.

Meanwhile, the Hungarian delegation will sign an MoU in a meeting with the Head of Iran's National Olympic Committee (NOC) Reza Salehi Amiri.

