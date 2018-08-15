  1. Technology
15 August 2018 - 17:42

13 Iranian universities among top 1000 according to ARWU

TEHRAN, Aug. 15 (MNA) – According to the latest report of The Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), 13 Iranian universities have been listed in top 1,000, said Mohammad Javad Dehghani, President of Islamic World Science Citation Center (ISC).

ARWU is among top three credible university ranking systems in the world, he said, adding that it uses four different criteria with various weights for this ranking.

Last year, eight Iranian universities were analyzed in this ranking, while their number has increased 60 percent in 2018 edition, reaching 13 universities, he added.

Iranian universities ranking according to ARWU 2018 is as follows:

Name

Rank in Iran

Global rank

University of Tehran

1

301-400

Amirkabir University of Technology

2

401-500

Sharif University of Technology

3

501-600

Tehran University of Medical Sciences

4

501-600

Iran University of Science and Technology

5

601-700

Tarbiat Modares University

6

601-700

Babol Noshirvani University of Technology

7

701-800

Isfahan University of Technology

8

701-800

Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences

9

701-800

Ferdowsi University of Mashhad

10

801-900

Shiraz University

11

801-900

University of Tabriz

12

801-900

Iran University of Medical Sciences

13

901-1000

The Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) was first published in June 2003 by the Center for World-Class Universities (CWCU), Graduate School of Education (formerly the Institute of Higher Education) of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China, and updated on an annual basis. Since 2009, ARWU has been published and copyrighted by ShanghaiRanking Consultancy. ShanghaiRanking Consultancy is a fully independent organization on higher education intelligence and not legally subordinated to any universities or government agencies.

ARWU uses six objective indicators to rank world universities, including the number of alumni and staff winning Nobel Prizes and Fields Medals, number of highly cited researchers selected by Clarivate Analytics, number of articles published in journals of Nature and Science, number of articles indexed in Science Citation Index - Expanded and Social Sciences Citation Index, and per capita performance of a university. More than 1200 universities are actually ranked by ARWU every year and the best 500 are published.The Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) was first published in June 2003 by the Center for World-Class Universities (CWCU), Graduate School of Education (formerly the Institute of Higher Education) of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China, and updated on an annual basis. Since 2009, ARWU has been published and copyrighted by ShanghaiRanking Consultancy. ShanghaiRanking Consultancy is a fully independent organization on higher education intelligence and not legally subordinated to any universities or government agencies.

