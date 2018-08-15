13 Iranian universities among top 1000 according to ARWU

ARWU is among top three credible university ranking systems in the world, he said, adding that it uses four different criteria with various weights for this ranking.

Last year, eight Iranian universities were analyzed in this ranking, while their number has increased 60 percent in 2018 edition, reaching 13 universities, he added.

Iranian universities ranking according to ARWU 2018 is as follows:

Name Rank in Iran Global rank University of Tehran 1 301-400 Amirkabir University of Technology 2 401-500 Sharif University of Technology 3 501-600 Tehran University of Medical Sciences 4 501-600 Iran University of Science and Technology 5 601-700 Tarbiat Modares University 6 601-700 Babol Noshirvani University of Technology 7 701-800 Isfahan University of Technology 8 701-800 Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences 9 701-800 Ferdowsi University of Mashhad 10 801-900 Shiraz University 11 801-900 University of Tabriz 12 801-900 Iran University of Medical Sciences 13 901-1000

The Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) was first published in June 2003 by the Center for World-Class Universities (CWCU), Graduate School of Education (formerly the Institute of Higher Education) of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China, and updated on an annual basis. Since 2009, ARWU has been published and copyrighted by ShanghaiRanking Consultancy. ShanghaiRanking Consultancy is a fully independent organization on higher education intelligence and not legally subordinated to any universities or government agencies.

ARWU uses six objective indicators to rank world universities, including the number of alumni and staff winning Nobel Prizes and Fields Medals, number of highly cited researchers selected by Clarivate Analytics, number of articles published in journals of Nature and Science, number of articles indexed in Science Citation Index - Expanded and Social Sciences Citation Index, and per capita performance of a university. More than 1200 universities are actually ranked by ARWU every year and the best 500 are published.The Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) was first published in June 2003 by the Center for World-Class Universities (CWCU), Graduate School of Education (formerly the Institute of Higher Education) of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China, and updated on an annual basis. Since 2009, ARWU has been published and copyrighted by ShanghaiRanking Consultancy. ShanghaiRanking Consultancy is a fully independent organization on higher education intelligence and not legally subordinated to any universities or government agencies.

