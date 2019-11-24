12 Iranians on 2019 Highly Cited Researchers List

The Web of Science Group, a Clarivate Analytics company released its annual list of Highly Cited Researchers on November 19, which identifies the world’s most influential researchers who have been most cited by peers over the past decade.

The highly anticipated list identifies scientists and social scientists who produced multiple papers ranking in the top 1% by citations for their field and year of publication, demonstrating significant research influence among their peers, according to its website.

According to the report, “in 2019, fewer than 6,300, or 0.1%, of the world's researchers, across 21 research fields, have earned this exclusive distinction.”

12 researchers from Iran or with affiliation to Iran have made it into the 2019 Highly Cited Researchers List. Their fields of work include interdisciplinary (4 researchers), agriculture (3), mathematics (3) and engineering (2).

Muslim countries make up 3 percent of the list. Saudi Arabia with 102 researchers tops the list among Muslim countries, followed by Malaysia (21), Turkey (18) and Iran (12).

Researchers in the US (2737) continue to dominate the list, followed by Mainland China (636) and the United Kingdom (516).

