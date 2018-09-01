Iranian prof. named as first Asian Society of Hypnosis president

In the 21st World Congress of Medical and Clinical Hypnosis, which was held in Canada’s Montreal on August 22 to 25, the Asian Society of Hypnosis was officially established with officials of International Society of Hypnosis (ISH) in attendance. Representatives of Asian countries participating in the congress, appointed Mehdi Fat’hi as the first president of this new Asian society.

Also, another Iranian professor of cardiac anesthesia, Enayatollah Shahidi was elected as the secretary of the newly established society.

The mission of this society is to expand specialized training, clinical research and organize non-clinical hypnosis at the Asian level.

MAH/4390664