Iran ranks first in space science in region

Deputy ICT Minister Morteza Barari highlighted the fact that Iran holds the first ranking in space science in the region and said that Iran was the ninth country that was able to launch satellites to the space.

Deputy ICT Minister stressed the necessity of improving space economy and added “launching satellites with the focus laid upon space authority was a very effective measure. At present, however, we need change in space economy.”

“We have managed to design, produce and launch research satellites, but have not been able to develop the right use for them,” he added.

“We now hold the first rank in space science production in region, but when it comes to functional space technology, we need transformation and change; this is because space science can provide job opportunities as well,” he asserted.

The Head of Iranian Space Agency Morteza Barari said that Iranian youth can contribute to this field of study immensely and said that Iranian Startups can be formed in the field of space technology. “Global Positions Systems and Navigation Applications some of which have achieved global renown use such space data and information.”

