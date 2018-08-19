  1. Technology
Iran, Ecuador eye increased academic coop.

TEHRAN, Aug. 19 (MNA) – Officials of Central University of Ecuador and University of Tehran met on Sunday in Tehran to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.

Central University of Ecuador vice chancellor Washington Benítez and one of the university’s lecturers Farid Alvan met with University of Tehran’s research department officials.

The two sides called for boosting bilateral cooperation in academic studies of agriculture, Spanish language and chemistry and oil and also exchanging students and professors.

The oldest and largest university in the country, the Central University of Ecuador is located in Quito. Some 10,000 students annually enroll in this university which comprises of 16 different schools.

