Iran ranks top in regional science production

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – Iranian deputy minister of health stressed the necessity of supporting young scientists and researchers and underlined that Iran has been able to rank top in producing science articles through investment on young researchers.

Dr. Reza Malekzadeh said in a scientific event on Sunday “in 2016, we published 52,160 articles and received more than 70,000 citations for our scientific articles. We have been able to rank top in the region in terms of producing scientific articles and attain a higher rank than Turkey and the Zionist regime.”

Malekzadeh said that Iran’s international share in science production has exceeded its population and has reached 8.1 and added “this achievement is not due to adequate budgets, it has been made possible through the attempts by young scientists.”

“Iran’s world ranking is 17 in science production and 18 in scientific citations. The reason for this growth is the change in the evaluation system of medical science universities that favors qualitative activities and achievements.”

“From 1,115 distinguished scientists we have in Iran, 550 are active in the field of medicine which shows that the most outstanding students enter medicine and require support,” Malekzadeh said.

