Iran’s Amirkabir University joins AUAP

Currently some 220 universities and institutes from 30 different countries are members of this association.

University of Tehran, Al-Mustafa Open University, Allameh Tabataba'i University, University of Gilan, Iran University of Science & Technology and Alzahra University are other Iranian universities which have joined AUAP before.

Association of Universities of Asia and the Pacific (AUAP) is an association of university chief executives from higher education institutions in Asia Pacific and around the world. AUAP was found and established by representatives of universities in the Asia and Pacific region assembled in conference at Suranaree University of Technology, Nakhorn Ratchasima, Thailand, on 28 July 1995.

According to the official website of AUAP, the association aims to promote a culture of quality and innovation in higher education, research and service to the community, to preserve and enhance the values and cultural diversity of Asia Pacific towards better understanding and cooperation for socioeconomic development and (universal) peace and to engage with stakeholders of the higher education and other organizations to further the objectives of AUAP.

