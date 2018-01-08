Six Iranian universities among top Asia ranking

TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – Iranian Deputy Minister of Science for International Affairs Hossein Salar Amoli said that at present, six Iranian universities are among the top Asian university ranking.

“According to Iran’s Sixth Development Plan, by 2021 Iran must have 10 universities among the top ranking for the best Asian universities. At present, however, 6 universities are in the list," Amoli said.

Iranian deputy minister of science said that according to the Sixth Development Plan, the percentage for joint publications with foreign institutions for higher education should rise to 35% and added “the proportion of foreign students compared to native ones in Iranian universities is 0.8%, which must increase to 35% by 2021.”

