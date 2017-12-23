TEHRAN, Dec. 23 (MNA) – Mohammad Taghi Joghataei said that Iran ranks 16 in world artificial intelligence while in the field of linguistics, it also occupies a high rank.

The high advisor of the Department for the Development of Cognitive Sciences and Technologies Mohammad Taghi Joghataei said “throughout the world, attempts are made to produce knowledge and wealth, and in order for us to succeed in this respect in Iran, we need to engage in effective cooperation in science and research.”

Joghataei referred to Iran’s advanced situation in various scientific fields and said “Iran ranks 16 in world artificial intelligence and in the field of linguistics, it also occupies a high rank.”

Joghataei highlighted the fact that one fifth of articles in medicine in Iran are about neuroscience and added “increasing collaboration and relations between research centers and institutes can lead to positive outcomes in the field of neuroscience.”

