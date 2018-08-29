Iran ranks 15th in science production

Country’s scientific production rank has experienced an ascending trend in the past two to three years, he maintained.

Speaking on Wednesday in the commemoration ceremony of 70th establishment anniversary of Tabriz University, he said, “since Iran accounts for one percent of total population share in the world, country’s scientific productions is equal to 1.88 percent of total scientific productions in the world.”

The country owes its scientific development and growth to the salient achievements of universities and higher education centers especially Tabriz University, he said, adding, “Tabriz University has managed to play an active role in the development of international cooperation and promotion of image of the Islamic Republic of Iran both in national and international arenas.”

He pointed to the salient specifications of Tabriz University in Azarbaijan land and territory and said, “this academic center has managed to play an important role in the development and promotion of higher education as the main pivot of development in the country.”

As the second old academic center in the country, Tabriz University is considered among one percent top universities in the world, he observed.

Turning to the credits and honors of Tabriz University, Khodaei reiterated, “some part of cultural bedrock of East Azarbaijan province, which has had an important role in the developments of the country, is indebted to Tabriz University.”

Presently, Tabriz University is ranked first in the region in science production terms, standing beside University of Tehran in terms of scientific growth.

In conclusion, Deputy Minister of Science, Research and Technology and Head of National Organization for Educational Testing Ebrahim Khodaei said that universities and academic centers in the nationwide are ready to help country to solve problems.

MA/IRN83016122