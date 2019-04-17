Iran's Ferdowsi, Czech’s Palacký Olomouc Unis. sign MoU

Ferdowsi University‘s chancellor, Mohammad Kafi, said that the expansion of international scientific relations with European universities is one of the priorities of Ferdowsi University of Mashhad.

He added that Palacký Olomouc University is one of the top-tier universities of the Czech Republic and has strong academic capabilities in the fields of humanities, sports, and psychology.

The exchange of professors and students, as well as the implementation of joint educational projects and courses are among the priorities of the MoU signed between Ferdowsi and Palacký Olomouc universities.

