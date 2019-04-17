  1. Technology
17 April 2019 - 10:28

Iran's Ferdowsi, Czech’s Palacký Olomouc Unis. sign MoU

Iran's Ferdowsi, Czech’s Palacký Olomouc Unis. sign MoU

TEHRAN, Apr. 17 (MNA) –Ferdowsi University of Mashhad and Palacký Olomouc University of the Czech Republic have signed a memorandum of understanding in an effort to develop international scientific cooperation.

Ferdowsi University‘s chancellor, Mohammad Kafi, said that the expansion of international scientific relations with European universities is one of the priorities of Ferdowsi University of Mashhad.

He added that Palacký Olomouc University is one of the top-tier universities of the Czech Republic and has strong academic capabilities in the fields of humanities, sports, and psychology.

The exchange of professors and students, as well as the implementation of joint educational projects and courses are among the priorities of the MoU signed between Ferdowsi and Palacký Olomouc universities.

ZZ/4592817

News Code 144214

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News