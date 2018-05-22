Iran’s futsal remains Asia’s top in latest rankings

TEHRAN, May 22 (MNA) – Iran's futsal team has remained at the first place in Asia and the sixth in the world with 1654 points, according to the latest Futsal World Ranking website.

According to the latest rankings, Brazilian team (1935 points), Spain (1845 points) and Russia (1700 points) are ranked first to third in the world respectively. Portugal and Argentina stand in the fourth and fifth places and above Iran.

The national teams of Italy, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and Azerbaijan ranked seventh to tenth respectively.

Its is not only the Iranian men’s national futsal team that are doing very well in Asian and world championships. Meanwhile, Iranian women futsal players were also crowned for the second consecutive year at the Asian Football Confederation Women's Futsal Championships on Saturday May 12.

