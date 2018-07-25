Iran appoints new governor to Central Bank

Rouhani’s cabinet on Wednesday gave Abdolnaser Hemmati a vote of confidence to replace Valiollah Seif as the governor of the Central Bank of Iran.

Hemmati had previously served as the president of Central Insurance of Iran and CEO of Iran’s Bank Melli. He had obtained his PhD in economy at University of Tehran and completed his dissertation at the University of London.

President Rouhani described the 61-year old senior economic and political director as an educated, knowledgeable person with invaluable experiences in banking and insurance affairs.

Rouhani considered Hemmati’s top priority tasks as the new CBI governor to be reforming the banking system and financial and monetary policies, improving banking relations with the world and expanding bilateral monetary agreements, as well as protecting the country’s foreign-exchange reserves.

The president also thanked Valiollah Seif for his efforts to organize the unauthorized financial institutions.

Seif had served as CBI governor for five years.

