CBI governor says European central banks still in touch with Tehran

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – Valiollah Seif, the Governor of the Central Bank of Iran said on Sunday that despite US withdrawal from the nuclear deal, Europeans are trying to keep Iran in the deal and compensate for the damages caused by Americans, as they have kept their central banks in touch with Iran.

“The contacts between the central banks of Europe and the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) are still in place and the trajectory of negotiations with the European Union will provide a brighter situation for Iranian officials,” said Valiollah Seif, the Governor of the Central Bank of Iran on Sunday.

During the press conference in which Seif was briefing the media on the Central Bank’s actions, he said that US unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA gave Iran the least costly way to deal with the nuclear agreement.

“Iran-Europe negotiations are now focused on Iran’s presence in the agreement after US withdrawal and the bilateral banking relations will also be discussed in these meetings and negotiations,” recounted the Iranian official.

“Trump’s presupposition was that upon leaving the JCPOA Iran would leave the agreement too, and then US would have the chance to put into practice what they intend,” said the Iranian official.

“To our opinion, the challenges and problems which Americans could pose on us were minimized after their leave from the agreement but it does not mean that everything is moving forward favorably,” he added.

“The Europeans are weighing the issue to minimize the damages caused by Americans’ unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear agreement and that is the top agenda in the current negotiations and a technical team from the central bank is also present in the talks,” he said.

