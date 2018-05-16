Iran strongly condemns US new sanctions against CBI governor

TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi has condemned the US new sanctions against Iran's Central Bank head, calling them US reaction to worldwide condemnations against its JCPOA exit.

Ghasemi added that the new United States sanctions were imposed after the US failure [in mobilizing the world against Iran] following its unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal (JCPOA).

In addition to condemning the US new sanctions, Ghasemi said they are in continuation of US administration aggressive behavior and hostile policy that has been going on for decades.

On Tuesday, the US Treasury Department added the name of Iran’s Central Bank Governor Valiollah Seif to its list of sanctions against Iran, accusing him of funneling millions of dollars through an Iraqi bank to Lebanese Hezbollah.

