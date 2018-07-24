  1. Politics
Hundreds of displaced Syrians in Lebanon return home

DAMASCUS, Jul. 24 (MNA) – Hundreds of displaced Syrians, who were forced to leave their country due to terrorism, returned from Lebanon to their towns in al-Qalamoun area in Damascus Countryside across al-Zamrani crossing.

SANA reporter said that within the Syrian government’s efforts to restore normal life to the areas liberated by the Syrian army from terrorism, tens of families including 1000 civilians, mostly children and women, on Monday returned to their towns in al-Qalamoun area in Damascus Countryside.

The returnees were received by the Syrian Arab Army personnel and a committee to write down their personal data and addresses of their permanent residence in their villages and towns to follow up their affairs and provide them with assistance.

