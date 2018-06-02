Hundreds of locals return to villages cleansed of terrorism in Aleppo, Idleb

ALEPPO, Jun. 02 (MNA) – Scores of families returned on Friday to their towns and villages in Aleppo and Idleb countryside via Abu al-Duhour corridor that a ٍSyrian army unit set up for this purpose in Idleb southeastern countryside.

SANA’s reporter put the number of returnees at 500 who used Abu al-Duhour corridor that the Syrian army secured for their return to towns and villages in Abu al-Duhour and Sinjar areas in Idleb and Aleppo’s southern and southwestern countryside which had been cleansed of terrorism.

Medical and relief teams, along with official and local figures welcomed the returning families. The process went smoothly and medical assistance was administered to the returnees on the spot, according to SANA’s reporter.

Several locals voiced joy over having the opportunity to return to their homes after longtime displacement, describing to SANA’s reporter the hardships that terrorists brought to their lives which sent them moving to safer areas before the Syrian army defeated terrorism in their areas and made their return possible.

On April 4, tens of families returned to their towns and villages in Aleppo and Idleb countryside that the Syrian army’s general command declared free of terrorism on Feb 9.

SANA/MNA