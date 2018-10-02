Three batches of displaced Syrians return home from Lebanon

This comes in the framework of the joint efforts exerted by the Syrian government in cooperation with the Lebanese side for helping them return to their villages that the Syrian Arab Army liberated from terrorism.

SANA reporters at the crossing points said that several buses carrying hundreds of Syrian citizens reached al-Dabbousia, Jdidiet Yabous and al-Zamrani border crossings with Lebanon, from where they were transported to their villages after procedures were completed by authorities to guarantee their safety.

SANA reporter at al-Dabbousia in Homs countryside said that a number of busses transporting hundreds of Syrians arrived in the crossing from where they were transported to their villages and towns in Homs, Hama, Aleppo and Damascus after providing them with health services, particularly vaccines for children.

SANA reporter at Jdeidet Yabous Center in Damascus Countryside said that authorities have taken the required procedures for receiving the displaced citizens returning from Lebanon after restoring the basic services to their areas in the Province.

SANA/MNA