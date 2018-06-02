Syrian situation not strictly about terrorism 

TEHRAN, Jun. 02 (MNA) – Secretary of SNSC Ali Shamkhani says the situation in Syria is not restricted to fighting terrorism, rather enemies are concerned over Syria’s role in the future developments of the Middle East region.

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani said the West’s concern over the current situation in Syria is not strictly about terrorism, adding “rather, the actual issue is the position and the role of Syria in the future developments of the region that would undermine the interests of the enemies who are presently benefiting from the insecurity and instability of Syria.”

Iran will continue its support to Syria in line with its own national interests and Syria’s security, Shamkhani added.

“We have a limited presence in Syria at the official request of its legitimate government to provide the country with advisory aid in fighting terrorism,” said Shamkhani.

Elsewhere, the Iranian security chief maintained that the factors used by the US as a pretext to withdraw from the nuclear deal, that is, the country’s missile program and regional influence, were all elements of power for the Islamic Republic.

“The negative approach [toward JCPOA] is not because of the threatening nature of Iran’s nuclear, missile, and regional activities, but because of their [US and allies] opposition to Iran’s acquiring power,” he said.

