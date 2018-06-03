پارسی
Sun 3 June 2018
'The End of Terrorism' contest wraps up
TEHRAN, Jun. 03 (MNA) – The closing ceremony of 'The End of Terrorism International Poster, Cartoon and Caricature Contest-2018' was held Sat. in Hozeh Honari.
By: Mohammad Mohsenifar
2018-06-03 09:30
