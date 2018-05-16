Iran ready to help Syria’s reconstruction: Boroujerdi

TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – Alaeddin Boroujerdi, the Chairman of Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said Wed. that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to contribute all kinds of help to Syria’s reconstruction process.

“We hope that with contributions from friends of Syria the project of reconstructing this country will kick off very soon," said Alaeddin Boroujerdi, while voicing Iran's readiness to offer all kinds of help to Syria’s reconstruction process.

The Iranian senior legislator made the remarks in Tehran while meeting with Ali al-Sheikh, Syrian Member of Parliament (the People's Council of Syria).

“The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Syrian Arab Republic are enjoying enormous potentials to expand bilateral relations in all areas of politics, economy, military and international affairs, especially after the downfall of ISIL in Syria,” said Mr. Boroujerdi after offering greetings on the advent of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

“We in Iranian parliament always welcome the trend of growing relations between the government and people of Syria,” reiterated the Iranian ranking legislator.

The Syrian law-maker, for his part, extended gratitude for all the supports and assistance provided by the Islamic Republic of Iran to Syria in the time of terrorist attacks on Damascus.

“We believe that the Islamic Revolution of 1979 under the auspicious of Imam Khomeini was a move in support for all values including the issue of Jerusalem al-Quds and the measures of the Islamic Republic of Iran are all benefitial to Muslim and Arab countries,” said the Syrian legislator.

