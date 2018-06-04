IRGC comdr rejects claims of Iran forces withdrawal from Syria

TEHRAN, Jun. 04 (MNA) – Brigadier General Massoud Jazayeri dismissed rumors that Iran forces are withdrawing from Syria, highlighting that Iran is in Syria upon the request of Damascus government.

He made the remarks after rumors spread by Israeli media saying that Iran and Hezbollah forces have started to withdraw from Syria.

Despite the forces of the United States, Iran’s forces are in Syria based on the request of Syrian administration and people, the advisor to Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces told Tasnim News Agency on Sunday.

Iran and Syria have a deep bilateral relations which would not be influenced by negative propaganda, the commander noted.

“We are waiting for days in which Syria and other countries of the region would experience a region free of annoying and troublemaking alien forces,” he added.

The Zionist regime doesn’t see a bright future for itself, he said, adding that US has no other choice but to leave Syria.

Touching on the great fear of Israel from being in proximity of Muslim fighters, Jazayeri emphasized US and Israel are doing everything they can to change this situation but all of their efforts are in vain.

MAH